Benzino Clarifies Royce Beef [Video Included]

Trying to find a way to make himself relevant in Hip Hop again, Benzino has decided to jump into a “situation” with Royce Da 5’9”.

Starting from being sensitive about an interview to calling Slaughterhouse overrated, time is clearly of the essence to the “rapper”, but he must come to realize that the window of opportunity has long since passed by.

With the recent leak and visual for “Break to Build”, the rapper had some explaining to do as Raekwon was quick to detract any potential idea that he was pledging allegiance to the Boston native and his war against Slaughterhouse.

Stating that Rae was true in his statement, he was really unaware of the fact that he was going to be place on that track, as it was just a verse that was delivered to him. According to Benzino, the song wasn’t really meant to serve as a diss track to Nickel, but it did aim to deliver a few jabs to the Detroit MC.

Before stepping into the ring, however, just keep in mind of what has happened in history.