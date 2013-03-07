Chris Brown Screams On A Parking Valet Over $10 [VIDEO]

Chris Brown having anger management issues isn’t breaking news. But the controversial R&B crooner flipping out on a parking valet over a $10 fee certainly is.

Breezy, whose first two albums (Chris Brown and Exclusive) went double platinum and is often seen about town pushing anything from a Porsche 911 to a Ferrari (he recently crashed the former), felt he was getting jerked for $10.

TMZ reports:

It all went down at PINZ bowling alley in Studio City … where CB had been attending a charity event with his posse. But when Chris went to get his car from the valet, the guy working the parking lot asked for the $10 charge … and Chris got PISSED. After the valet made it clear he couldn’t release the car without the cash … the singer and his posse surrounded the guy … and at one point you can hear Chris say, “Fawk ten dollars.” Sources at the scene tell us Brown was angry because he was only at the event for 30 minutes and felt like he was getting ripped off by the valet. As tensions grew, someone in Chris’ posse can be heard saying. “We got the money … don’t worry about it.” But Chris DID worry about it … and in a threatening manner, told the valet, “We gonna turn this whole thing on out.” A short time later, Brown shouted a last insult at the valet … it sounded like he said, “Funk A$$ ten dollars” … before walking away with his posse. Brown ultimately got his keys and drove off — it’s unclear if he ever paid the $10 fee.

Now we understand the principle behind having to pay a fee you feel is unjust, no matter big your bank account is. We also only see part of what happened so for all we know the valet might have said something out of pocket.

However, considering the spotlight Brown will always find himself in thanks to you know what, he should have just let one of his assorted weed carriers handle the situation.

Peep video of the “altercation” below.

—

Photo: TMZ