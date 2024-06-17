Subscribe
Drake Sued Over Members Only Tour Merch

Lawsuit Papi.

Published on June 17, 2024

Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour - Chicago, Illinois

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Drake has yet another legal matter on his hands. An apparel company has a filed a lawsuit against him over his tour merch.

Rolling Stone is reporting that Champagne Papi has been served with a lawsuit by JR Apparel World LLC; the company who owns the Members Only brand. According to the paperwork submitted the New York based limited liability operation claims that the “First Person Shooter” rapper has infringed on the label’s iconic trademark. They point out that Drizzy’s Away From Home Touring Inc. is producing tour merch with the slogan “Members Only”.

While the capsule collection does not feature any outwear pieces JR Apparel claims it slogan is causing confusion in the marketplace. “Away From Home’s use of ‘Members Only’…is likely to cause confusion, mistake, and deception among consumers as to the origin of Away From Home’s infringing T-shirts,” the filing reads. “Away From Home sold…goods bearing the mark ‘Members Only’ that are identical, overlapping, and/or highly similar to the goods that JR Apparel sells bearing its MEMBERS ONLY Marks.”

The phrase is a direct reference to Drake’s song of the same name from For All The Dogs which JR Apparel references to in the complaint. “The fact that ‘Members Only’ is a song on Drake’s album For All the Dogs does not obviate the likelihood of confusion or give [him] a license to use our client’s ‘Members Only’ marks in such a confusing manner, particularly on or in connection with apparel items.”

Drake has yet to comment on the matter.

