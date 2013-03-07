Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club In Atlantic City Closed Last October

There hasn’t been much said about Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club in Atlantic City lately, and now we know why. The location has been closed since last October.

The $4 million two-floor facility shut down after the lease expired, confirmed Cristin Bentz, assistant general manager for the leasing company, Tanger Outlets. “Our leasing team is actively and diligently working to bring a great new tenant into the space. Stay tuned,” Bentz said.

40/40 spokesman Ron Berkowitz of Berk Communications, explained that the club closed after sustaining extreme water damage from Hurricane Sandy. “There was a big hole in the roof as well,” Berkowitz said. “With the end of the lease and with Sandy, we decided we had a great run, and it was time to move on.”

Jay opened the New York City flagship 40/40 Club, of which he is part owner, in 2003. The restaurant underwent a costly renovation, and was momentarily closed shortly after its relaunch due to food safety violations. He had a location in Las Vegas which is also closed.

Photo: AP