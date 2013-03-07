A$AP Rocky Covers L’Uomo Vogue, Maintains Displeasure With MTV Hottest MCs List [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky revealed to the L.A. Leakers a few days ago that he would be on the cover of the next issue of Vogue, now here it is.

One of his biggest qualms about being ranked #8 on the MTV Hottest MCs In The Game list is that he had this cover and he continued to speak on it when he visited Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Power 106.

“I’m not even honored. Honestly like, for real, for real, what yougn cat my age is directing their own videos? What young cat is influencing Hip-Hop culture and fashion culture at the same time?” Rocky asked. “Look how young I am. I’m the first rapper to be on the cover of Vogue Magazine. The first rapper. I’m proud of that. That’s a dream. I’d never thought they’d put a black kid from Harlem with gold teeth and braids on the front of Vogue, know what I’m saying?”

“What other rapper you know had their album leak a month and a week early and I still had the…you know I’m blessed, man,” Rocky continued. “How you going to put me #8 man, who is #1? I opened the VMAs with a mixtape, I did two tours off a mixtape.”

