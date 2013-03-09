Chris Brown’s Advice: Tell Your Woman “That’s My Pu–y” [VIDEO]

Chris Brown has been on a tear lately. On Thursday night (March 7) in Hollywood, the R&B crooner, and magnet for criticism, gave men some romantic advice that included suggesting they tell their women, “that’s my pu–y.”

TMZ reports, and provides subtle slander:

Chris was partying at Emerson Theatre in Hollywood early Thursday AM when he grabbed the mic from the DJ and went off on how to talk to your woman — and the bizarre rant was all caught on tape. Chris said, “You GOTTA say that one thing to her … Don’t make me have to tell you again, that’s my p***y baby! … so you better not give it away!” Chris rambled on … “So every person in this motherf**king building, if you got a bad Itchbay you better say that s**t to her, or she might f**k another n***a.” Another girl tip … don’t beat your woman.

Brown’s suggestion isn’t all that crazy if it’s pillow talk or if you listen to any R&B or Hip-Hop. But it’s his history and behavior that makes him an easy target.

On the same night of his Love Doctor moment, flipped out on a parking valet over $10. It was also during his time on stage at the Emerson that he screamed, “The DJ can play this sh-t, but I want you all to know, F-ck Drake!,” after the DJ started playing the Toronto rappers “Started From The Bottom.”

Watch Brown, who recently sort of confirmed that he and Rihanna are officially a couple again, offer advice on how to keep your woman below.

—

Photo: TMZ