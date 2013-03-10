Bow Wow – Greenlight 5 Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

Bow Wow is back with the latest installment of his Greenlight mixtape. His latest project features additions from Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Jadakiss and more.

As is the way of many mixtapes these days, the credits on Greenlight 5 read like an album, with production from big names including DJ Mustard, Jahlil Beats, Aaarab Muzik, and Drumma Boy.

“Mr 106 & Park” signed to Cash Money a while ago and has yet to drop his debut on the label but commemorated his 26th birthday by releasing the mixtape. So far it’s received over 25,000 downloads on Datpiff in roughly 24 hours. Song titles like “Cake Up,” “Grown A** Man,” and “Pu**y On My Mind,” show that the rapper–who started his career when he was a child–wants to make sure that he is seen as an adult.

No word yet on when his debut will be unleashed, but the mixtape will definitely tide Bow Wow fans over until then.

Take a listen to Greenlight 5, and download below.

—

Photo: BET