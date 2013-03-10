Juelz Santana Talks Likelihood of New Diplomats Album [VIDEO]

2013 Hip-Hop saw the return of Juelz Santana, who released is long awaited God Will’n mixtape and is steadily working on his Slowbucks clothing line, but even that was not enough to quiet Diplomats fans.

Since the clique reunited a year and a half ago, the Internets have incessantly questioned the crew’s lack of new material. With the Dipset 10th anniversary show in New York just a few weeks away, the Harlemite alluded that he may have more in the works with Cam’ron, Jim Jones, and Freaky Zeeky.

The news came via an exclusive interview with Philly’s Hip-Hop Since 1987, who caught up with the “Mic Check” rapper after a recent concert in the City of Brotherly Love.

“We definitely going to get back in the studio and start working on some music and if the vibe is good and the music is coming out the way it’s supposed to come out. We going to put that record out,” said Santana, who refuses to put out an album that isn’t to par with or better than the first Diplomatic Immunity.

“We’ve been talking about it, we want to do it right. The first Diplomatic Immunity album was a double-CD classic,” he said. “So if we give the people something, we got to give them something close to that.”

Many will agree that the album donning tracks like “Dipset Anthem,” “I’m Ready,” and “I Really Mean It” was certainly groundbreaking. If The Diplomats decide to reunite, they will certainly have their work cut out for them. Hear Santana discuss more about the potential project, the 10th anniversary concert, and his clothing line below.

—

Photo: YouTube