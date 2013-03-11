Big K.R.I.T. – “R.E.M.” [VIDEO]

There’s nothing like a good surprise, and this one comes courtesy of Big K.R.I.T., who just dropped visuals for a track titled “R.E.M.”

James Blake’s “Wilhelms Screams” proved to be the perfect sample for the Mississippi MC to introspectively spit about why he refuses to conform himself or his music.

“I refuse to give up what I started, for false awards and cover boards in every store” spits Krizzle , who admits that he’d rather go on tour than appear on a reality show. He kicks lines while in a dreamlike state for much of the video’s duration. The obscure shots in the visual, directed by Luke Choi of KRSP, perfectly compliments the theme set by the track.

“R.E.M.” will appear on K.R.I.T. forthcoming second album King Remembered In Time, which releases some time this year. The project will follow be the follow up to 2o12’s Live From the Underground. See the visual for the captivating jam below.

Photo: Def Jam