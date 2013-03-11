Justin Timberlake – The 20/20 Experience Album Stream [LISTEN]

Can’t wait for Justin Timberlake’s new album, The 20/20 Experience? Well, you are in luck.

Timberlake just took to his Twitter account to allow a full stream of his new album for free courtesy of iTunes. Although the album is only 11 songs deep, each record is over five minutes long with some songs hitting close to eight minutes.

This comes off of Timberlake setting a rating record high for Saturday Night Live this past weekend , which was it’s highest rated show since January 2012. The “Suit & Tie” singer will also be co-hosting Late Night With Jimmy Fallon all of this week, where he will be performing a new song every night of the week alongside The Roots.

To get a listen to the album, all you have to do is have iTunes installed to your iPad or computer. The album is completely produced by Timbaland and features an appearance from Jay-Z. Check it out down below.

LISTEN: Justin Timberlake – The 20/20 Experience.

Photo: MySpace