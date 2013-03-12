Hit-Boy Presents HS87 – All I Ever Dreamed Of Album [DOWNLOAD]

Hit-Boy partners with MySpace to release his much anticipated free collaboration album, All I Ever Dreamed Of.

His HS87 label, which is backed by Blueprint/Interscope Records, features K. Roosevelt as well as Audio Push. This free album features some big features including 2 Chainz, Juicy J, Raekwon, Redman, Xzibit, Rick Ross, Robin Thicke, Schoolboy Q, Casey Veggies and many more.

The hit-making producer/artist gives the new and improved MySpace platform the first crack at his new album. If you have a MySpace profile, you are ready to give the album a listen right away. If not, it only takes a few minutes to sign up for a new profile if you already have a Twitter or Facebook page.

This is the second rap project from Hit-Boy after dropping HITstory last year which featured the likes of Big Sean, Kid Cudi, John Legend, Stacey Barthe and more. After checking out the artwork and tracklist, hit the jump and get a listen to All I Ever Dreamed Of courtesy of MySpace.

01. Them Ni**as (Feat. Audio Push & Hit-Boy)

02. You Wouldn’t Believe It (Feat. Audio Push, Hit-Boy & K. Roosevelt)

03. What A Feeling (Feat. Hit-Boy, Audio Push & Kent M$NEY)

04. Enormous (Feat. Hit-Boy, Travi$ Scott, Kent M$NEY & Cocaine 80s)

05. Caution (Feat. Hit-Boy & Audio Push)

06. No Chaser (Feat. K. Roosevelt & Audio Push)

07. T.U. (Feat. Audio Push, Problem & Juicy J)

08. Cypher (Feat. Hit-Boy, Kent M$NEY, Audio Push, B Mac The Queen, ScHoolboy Q, Casey Veggies, Xzibit, Rick Ross, Method Man, Redman & Raekwon)

09. Do Me Now (Feat. K. Roosevelt & Hit-Boy)

10. Fan (Remix) (Feat. 2. Chainz)

11. Make Something (Feat. K. Roosevelt, Kent M$NEY, Hit-Boy & Common)

12. Shoe Box Money (Feat. Hit-Boy, Audio Push & Kent M$NEY)

13. Tonight (Feat. K. Roosevelt)

14. Only Right (Feat. Audio Push & K. Roosevelt)

15. ALL I’VE EVER DREAMED OF (Feat. Hit-Boy, Audio Push, Robin Thicke & K. Roosevelt)

—

Photo: HS87