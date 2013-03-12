Justin Timberlake Backs Off Kanye West Jab, Performs “Pusher Love Girl” On Fallon [VIDEO]

Justin Timberlake began his week-long takeover of Late Night With Jimmy Fallon last night as a guest and performer on the show.

The usually chummy duo cut right to the chase when they began their chat on the late night talk show, speaking about Timberlake’s recent hosting gig at Saturday Night Live this past weekend.

The artist and actor was asked about changing one of his lyrics during the performance that most people presumed was a response to Kanye West’s comments on “Suit & Tie” last month.

Before playfully catching convenient amnesia with Fallon, Timberlake admitted that he had no problem with the G.O.O.D. Music founder. “You know, really everyone…keep calm,” said JT. “For the record, I absolutely love Kanye. So there’s that, we love Kanye right?”

The two went on to speak about the Kings Of Summer stadium tour that will be touring the United States as well as a few dates in the United Kingdom as a part of various musical festivals. After the jump, you can check out the interview in full as well as a performance of the 20/20 Experience’s introduction track, “Pusher Love Girl.” Check it out after the jump.

—

Photo: NBC/Universal

1 2Next page »