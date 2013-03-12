Yelawolf ft. A$AP Rocky & Big Henry – “Gangster” [LISTEN]

Yelawolf is getting ready to hit Austin, Texas for the South by Southwest festival after missing shows due to a freak illness last year.

Catfish Billy is looking to return with a vengeance as the Alabama rapper will be dropping Trunk Muzik Returns, the sequel to his breakout mixtape. The last song that the Shady/Interscope rapper will be releasing before dropping his mixtape is the A$AP Rocky and Big Henry assisted track, “Gangster.”

The last time Rocky and Yela got together on one record, it was on the acclaimed posse cut “1 Train,” which featured rising stars like Kendrick Lamar, Action Bronson, Big K.R.I.T, Joey Bada$$ and Danny Brown.

If you are going to be in Austin, you can check out Yela’s release party at Club Del Ville. Check out the info below. After that, get a listen to Yelawolf’s “Gangster.”

Photo: Twitter