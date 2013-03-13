Iggy Azalea – “Work” [VIDEO]

The Hustle Gang’s Iggy Azalea returns with the new video for her first single ‘Work’, which was produced by 1stDown of FKi.

This will be featured on her full length debut album, The New Classic, which is scheduled to drop sometime this Summer. Despite walking away (or being dropped, depending who you ask) from a deal with Interscope Records, the Australian-born rapper talks about putting in that work to get what you desire.

This video is directed by Jonas & François and features the beauty grinding at a regular job with a slew of other beautiful women in a hot desert sun. The climax of the video occurs when the blonde spitter delivers a seductive lap dance to another male before stealing his car keys and making a clean Thelma & Louise style getaway with her girls.

The song is a little house-heavy as far as the beat is concerned, but if you can get past that you might enjoy the record. the video was just as nice to enjoy. Check out Iggy Azalea’s new video down below and get ready for The New Classic this summer.