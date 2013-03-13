Did Joe Budden Bless Consequence With The Fade? [VIDEO]

UPDATE (March 13, 1:04 p.m.): There is now video (see below) that shows Consequence getting allegedly rushed by Joe Budden’s crew. It also features a whole let of yelling from Jen the Pen. Courtesy of World Star, of course.

Yesterday, Consequence ran up on and smacked his Love & Hip Hop New York castmate Joe Budden in the back of the head sometime during the taping of the show’s reunion episode. Now it seems like there was a round two, and Budden is claiming he got the better of the Queens rapper.

“Yo @ItsTheCons u good or nah ?,” tweeted Budden last night around 11 p.m. “Hope son ight, I was headed home & seen dude talking to police while Jen was crying.. #QueensAllDay tho.”

Cons did eventually chime in. “Cons you pressing charges??? Absolutely Not!!!,” tweeted, the former G.O.O.D. Music rapper. “Actually I laughed at that sh-t!!!”

He then @’d Budden for his final tweet of the night: “@JoeBudden Y’all hit like b-tches #straightlikethat Actually Tahiry hit me harder ni–a. I told the Police that I don’t press charges.”

Po po? Charges potentially being pressed? Yeah, someone caught the fade. No word on if Tahiry was around as back up, though. Also, Cons has some light skin vs. dark skin controversy on his hands thanks to one of his rhymes.

Last night Budden, called into Hot 97, and told Angie Martinez and DJ Enuff that the reason for Consequence’s ire was the soft spoken confrontation he had with the rapper and Jen the Pen. Budden was adamant that when the reunion show’s taping resumed that he would ask Cons to “step in the bathroom.”

So, do you think Joe Budden and Consequence have legtimate beef or is this all just an elaborate ploy for ratings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. Check out how the tweets unraveled in the gallery.

—

Photos: Hot 97, Twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »