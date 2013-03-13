Casey Veggies – “Faces” [VIDEO]

Ambient synths take listeners on a sonic journey on this smooth Casey Veggies track, titled “Faces.“ The accompanying visual for the Life Changes cut perfectly captures California’s fun in the sun aesthetic, as the Los Angeles rapper paints a vivid picture complete with beaches and a pretty young thing on his hip.

Off clips of Young Veggies humbly stunting through the SoCal streets in his G-Wagon are seamlessly mixed with an in-studio performance. Credit the black and white shots to director Jerome D., who also frequently collaborates with the fellow California crew, Top Dawg Entertainment (home of one Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, et al.).

Veggies performed a bevy of cuts from his Life Changes mixtape today when he kicked off this year’s Fader Fort at SXSW in Austin, Texas. If you missed the live feed, be sure to check out the 13-track project featuring Dom Kennedy, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more here. See the visuals for “Faces” below.

Photo: YouTube