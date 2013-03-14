Big Sean Premieres “Fire” In London [VIDEO]

Shortly after having an impromptu listening session in London for his sophomore album, Hall Of Fame, Big Sean premiered a new song live on stage called “Fire.”

As he took the stage at the Electric Brixton in good ole’ London town, Sean dropped an unmixed version of the soulful cut that will appear on his next album. A tentative tracklist of the project was leaked on the internet a few days ago and although a lot of the records reported will be on the album, Sean maintains that the LP will have more records that he didn’t play.

“I love y’all so much because that mix ain’t mixed, ni**a. And that ain’t sounding how it is supposed to sound but you guys have been supporting me from way motherf**king back and y’all my homies. Y’all my family,” Sean said to the crowd before going into a rendition of “Clique.”

Big Sean’s second album under Def Jam/G.O.O.D. Music will feature appearances from Nas, Jhene Aiko, Kanye West, Miguel, Lil Wayne, Common, Kid Cudi, Juicy J & more. Get a preview of Sean Don’s “Fire” down below.

—

Photo: Instagram