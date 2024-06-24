Latto’s Historic Birthday Bash Performance Gave Fans Big Energy

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

This past Saturday, June 22, 2024, Atlanta celebrated its 29th annual Birthday Bash, making history with its first female headliner, hometown hero Latto. Latto, who has spent the better half of her career working Atlanta’s underground scene before becoming a household name in 2021, gave fans the show they asked for, bringing out guests such as Usher, Flo Milli, Mariah the Scientist, Summer Walker, Roscoe Dash, Rasheeda, Princess of Crime Mob, and 21 Savage.

Her emphasis on honoring the pioneers from the city’s various eras of trap and swag who came before her put the perfect cherry on top of Latto’s high-energy set and left the memorable impression she was aiming for. Everything from Swag-era songs like “No Hands”, “Whoop Rico”, “Crank Dat Yank” and “Crank That Batman” to old-era Atlanta cuts like “Freak It” and Crime Mob song “Stilletos” helped bridge the generational gap and engaged the audience all night. Performing her hit songs “Sunday Service”, “Put it on the Floor”, “MuWop” and “Queen of the South” to an audience of over 16,000 fans, the show’s response added another milestone to her career and its ascent.

In addition to Latto’s set, Atlanta collective Dungeon Family took the stage, giving a touching tribute to their comrade and legendary producer, Rico Wade. Performing a mix of posse cuts from “Dirty South”, “Cell Therapy” and “Kryptonite” as well as songs from Killer Mike’s Grammy award-winning Michael album (Killer Mike was also honored with the inaugural Rico Wade Game Changer Award), their set went hand in hand with another Atlanta staple, Big Oomp Records.

Recognized as Atlanta’s first independent record label, they performed “Eastside vs Westside” by Baby D and Atlanta’s unofficial anthem, “ATL Hoe”. Hot 107.9 also started a new tradition by awarding Killer Mike the Rico Wade Game Changer Award to commemorate Atlantans who helped change the city with their music.

Other notable acts included Key Glock, Boosie Badazz, Tee Grizzley, Skilla Baby, Hunxho, Rob49, Dess Dior, Famous YB and Sally and Bossman DLow, whose hit songs, “Mr Pot Scraper” and “Get in With Me” have rap fans across the country clamoring for more.

Forever acting as a platform for indie artists as well, Birthday Bash conducted the Who’s Hot Competition to give several of the city’s independent artists a stage to perform. Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash, which features some of the rap’s biggest artists from T.I. and Jeezy to OutKast and more, has given fans and artists alike the stage they needed to make it big since its start in 1995.