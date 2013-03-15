Justin Timberlake Performs “Strawberry Bubblegum” On Fallon [VIDEO]

Like we always do at this time, Justin Timberlake returned to Late Night With Jimmy Fallon last night to perform for the fourth night in a row as a part of “Justin Timberweek.”

The R&B/Pop singer chose one of his more jazzier tunes from his upcoming album, The 20/20 Experience, as he bust a move to “Strawberry Bubblegum.” Another Timbaland-produced cut, “Bubblegum” was an early favorite among fans and critics of the album.

Before hitting the stage, Timberlake participated in another skit with Fallon as they flashed back to 1983 when the two attended summer camp together at Camp Winnepesaukee. Having trouble sleeping, they pass the time by singing the biggest song out during that time, rock band Toto’s 1983-hit “Africa.”

Timberlake’s busy week continues as he’s scheduled to perform at Myspace’s South By South West concert alongside Questlove this Saturday in Austin, Texas. If you haven’t yet, you can stream his new album here, and pre-order currently on iTunes.

Check out the performance of “Strawberry Bubblegum” down below and check out the funny camp sketch in the slide.

