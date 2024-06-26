Drumroll Please: ‘XXL Magazine’ Unveils Freshman 2024 Class Cover

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most highly anticipated announcements of the year is here. XXL Magazine has revealed their 2024 Freshman class.

The storied Hip-Hop publication is continuing their yearly tradition of spotlighting new talent. Last week XXL unveiled the 11 rappers chosen as those to watch for the remainder of the year and beyond. Labeled as “Not Like Us” the lineup features artists who are already buzzing due to popular singles. Included are the likes of BossMan Dlow who recently gained national attention with his catchy track “Get In With Me”. Representing New York City is ScarLip who originally went viral in 2022 with her single “Glizzy Gobbler”. Her popularity would really skyrocket with the release of her gritty “This Is New York.”

The 2024 ensemble also shines a much deserved light on some Cash Cobain and his sleeper hit “Fisherrr”. The slow melodic effort has given the New York Drill scene a new lane; “Sexy Drill”. So sexy Ice Spice jumped on the remix further extending the lifeline of the song. Lay Bankz, That Mexican OT, BigXthaPlug, Rich Amiri, Hunxho, 4batz, Maiya The Don and Skilla Baby round out the rest of the list. Southside is the producer slotted to make the beats for the 2024 cyphers.

You can see the promotional trailer for the 2024 XXL Magazine Freshman Class below.