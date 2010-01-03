Lil Wayne To Voice The Role Of Jesus In Cartoon

While Lil Wayne prepares for his impending jail sentence and embarks on his farewell tour, fans of Mr. Carter should prepare to support him during his first stint as a cartoon.

Wayne is set to lend his voice to a cartoon special airing on Adult Swim.

The cartoon titled Freaknik” also features T Pain and David Banner illustrating the former Atlanta party scene from which it takes its name.

Wayne will appear in the animated music video for the program “Ghetto Commandments” as Jesus Christ.

“Freaknik “airs on Comedy Central’s Adult Swim March 1.

How fitting since some of y’all worship this man anyway…

I mean I’m just saying….