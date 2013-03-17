Kendrick Lamar Speaks On “B-tch Don’t Kill My Vibe” Remix With Jay-Z [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar spoke on the forthcoming remix of his “B-tch Don’t Kill My Vibe,” which features a verse from Jay-Z.

Earlier this week at a SXSW party at the Empire Auto Space, Young Guru premiered the remix, which features Hova bars sandwiched by two all-new verses from Lamar.

The good kid, M.A.A.D. city rapper didn’t reveal any details about when the song was created or where it will particularly land. But he was honored to be working with the Jigga Man. “It’s one of them things, you know, you live up to and one of them moments to really challenge yourself and say, ‘OK, this is what I come here for,'” Kendrick told MTV News. “I always looked up to the greats to be a great.’ So to actually be on a track with him, it’s an accomplishment.”

If we were betting, we’d say the “B-tch Don’t Kill My Vibe (Remix)” will be on The Great Gatsby soundtrack. Earlier this week it was revealed that Jay-Z is not only executive producing but also performs on the project. The soundtrack is also being released by Interscope Records, the same label Lamar is signed to via Aftermath/TDE.

As for the next single from the Compton rapper’s good kid, M.A.A.D. city, it’s a n0-brainer. “The next musical release?, said Lamar. “Probably ‘Kill My Vibe.’ ‘Kill My Vibe,’ yeah. I don’t know about that [official video], I don’ t know about that. Probably get the release sooner or later.”

Not so coincidentally, Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar were recently announced as co-headliners of Yahoo! On The Road festival.

—

Photo: MTV News