Kendrick Lamar – “B-tch Don’t Kill My Vibe (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

UPDATE: Dirty version added below.

Now the debates on who killed who can really begin. We finally get the CDQ version of Kendrick Lamar’s “B-tch Don’t Kill My Vibe (Remix)” featuring Jay-Z.

It was Young Guru that tried to break the Internet when he previewed the track at SXSW and footage of the song made it online almost immediately. Lamar has been relatively secret about the origins and creation of the track. “It’s one of them things, you know, you live up to and one of them moments to really challenge yourself and say, ‘OK, this is what I come here for,'” Kendrick told MTV News. “I always looked up to the greats to be a great.’ So to actually be on a track with him, it’s an accomplishment.”

Listen to “B-tch Don’t Killed My Vibe (Remix)” below. Note that this version is sanitized (“Trick don’t kill my vibe.”) but nevertheless that last Kendrick verse is a monster.

Let us know who you think got the better of who, or if it’s a tie, or if you don’t really care, in the comments.

[Spotted at HHNM via Splash]

Download: Kendrick Lamar – “B-tch Don’t Kill My Vibe (Remix)”

—

Photo: MTV News