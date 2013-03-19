Nardwuar vs. Joey Bada$$ & Pro Era [VIDEO]

Nardwuar caught up with Joey Bada$$, who brought along the Pro Era crew, at SXSW in Austin, Texas for another interview that treads the thin line between phenomenal due diligence and utter creepiness. The self proclaimed Human Serviette was prepared with questions for each member of the Brooklyn Collective, which included inquiries about Bada$$’s previous love for Sisqo, Chuck Strangers’ thoughts on Dem Franchize Boys and more.

“I have gift here of one of your early influences right here,” said Nardwuar before gifting Bada$$ with a vinyl of Sisqo’s “Thong Song” single. The “Survival Tactics” rapper was so surprised that all he could initially reply was, “How the f**k did you know that yo?”

“Sisqo, I don’t f**k with him now, but when this came out right here… yo this is the s**t,” Bada$$ reminisced. “He had that routine on the beach in the video and s**t; when he stomped the ground and the sand came up. S**t was hard.” No one agreed.

Other topics visited were MF Doom’s influences on the clique, whether Bada$$’s home is near a cemetery, and which Pro Era member recently appeared in a film. See Nardwuar catch Joey Bada$$ and the Pro Era crew off guard repeatedly in the full interview below.

—

Photo: YouTube