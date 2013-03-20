Kid Cudi Says New Indicud Album Is Finished

Kid Cudi says his new album, Indicud, is finished. The G.O.O.D. Music artist took to Twitter to excitedly share the news with his followers.

“Album turnt in, spirit turnt up. 4th studio album wrapped. Mission impossible accomplished. Hope u all love it as much as I do,” tweeted the “Poker Face” MC last night. “My album packaging is off the HOOK!! Cant wait for yall to see this man.”

Cudi hasn’t always had the best relationship with his Universal Republic record label. He took the company to task back in early January, complaining that his music was not getting promoted sufficiently. “‘King Wizard’ 3.4 million views on Vevo, ‘Just What I Am’ has 4.3 million and my sh-t is not on regular rotation on radio. Hmmm,” he tweeted.”Trinidad James got 4.1 million views on his hit (rightfully so), and I hear that jam EVERYWHERE. Wheres my f-ckin spins???”

Recently, Cudi performed at Myspace Chevrolet secret show at SXSW where he also previewed a new song called “Pretty Girls.” Watch him running through “Memories” and “Day ‘N’ Nite” in the video on the next page.

Indicud is due in stores April 23 and is set to feature RZA, Too $hort, Hit-Boy, A$AP Rocky and more.

