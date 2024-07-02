Killer Mike “Humble Me,” French Montana “Facts” & More | Daily Visuals 7.1.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Killer Mike is on a role in 2024 with his album Michael garnering him all the well-earned accolades he deserves and now the OG from The A comes through with some new work to keep his dream year going and his day-ones happy.

In his new black-and-white visuals to “Humble Me,” Killer Mike takes center stage as he styles in some fresh attire and flashy jewelry while spitting his bars before random hands strip it all away and put some handcuffs on him. Lesson! Pay attention!

Back in New York French Montana returns home and for his clip to “Facts,” the mac with the cheese spreads love throughout the streets as he kicks it with his peoples while running into the likes of Jeezy, Travis Scott, and Quavo.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Rygin King, Sauce Walka, and more.

KILLER MIKE – “HUMBLE ME”

FRENCH MONTANA – “FACTS”

RYGIN KING – “DEEP WATER”

SAUCE WALKA – “RULES”

TRAEGLEE – “WHY WOULD I QUIT”

GATORMONEY FT. RICK HYDE – “PR3Y”

TRAPSTAR – “VAE VANILLA”

ZAY DEPINA – “4THESTREETS”

LIL MONSTER – “MAKE IT OUT”