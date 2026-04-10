Subscribe
Close
Cardi B

Offset Reportedly Asked Cardi B For Paternity Test

Offset Reportedly Asked Cardi B For Paternity Test After Baby With Stefon Diggs

Offset has been in the news quite a bit lately, this time regarding his ex-wife Cardi B.

Published on April 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Offset has been in the news quite a bit lately, this time regarding his ex-wife Cardi B.

According to TMZ, court documents show that the former Migos rapper requested a paternity test is February 2026. A judge reportedly approve the request and signed off on a DNA test to determine paternity.

The two rappers share three children together but ultimately split after years of marriage issues, including infidelity, trust concerns and overall strain on the relationship. The Bodak Yellow rapper initially filed for a divorce in 2020 but later decided to give the marriage another chance. A few years later, the pair officially went their separate ways.

The child referenced in the court filing was described as a “newborn,” which led many to believe the request is tied to the baby Cardi B reportedly had with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The court order also reportedly states that both Offset and Cardi B are prohibited from making negative remarks about each other publicly, whether online or in interviews. The restriction comes after tensions between the two occasionally spilled over onto social media during their split.

Since going their separate ways, both artists have been spotted moving on with new partners. Bardi’s rumored on-and-off relationship with Stefon Diggs has especially kept fans talking.

The speculation picked back up during the Washington, D.C., stop on Cardi’s Little Miss Drama Tour, where Diggs was seen in attendance. Video circulating online shows the two leaving the venue together after the show. 

Related Tags

Cardi B Offset Stefon Diggs

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Jhpiego Hosts 2026 Maternal Health Gala

    Good For Our Sister, Sister! Tia Mowry Spotted Sweetly Smooching Mystery MaYN Three Years After Cory Hardrict Divorce

    Bossip

    K. Michelle #RHOA Rips Robyn Dixon &'GizHELL' Bryant For Their Previous Comments About Her Housewife Status

    Bossip
    The Masters - Preview Day One

    Masters Merch Is Becoming The Ultimate Golf Flex — Here’s What’s Actually Worth Buying

    Cassius Life
    Young woman enjoying a gin and tonic on a rooftop bar

    Spirit.Ed: Celebrate National Gin & Tonic Day 2026 With These Recipes

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    Afrika Bambaataa Performs At Club de Ville
    5 Items
    News  |  Written By Robert Longfellow

    Afrika Bambaataa Dead At 68: Report

    Comment
    ONE Musicfest 2025
    15 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Trick Daddy’s Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

    Comment
    U.S.-WASHINGTON, D.C.-ATTORNEY GENERAL-STEPPING DOWN
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Christopher Smith

    Dow Down: Pam Bondi Gets Cooked On Social Media After Getting Canned

    Comment
    Speed Skating - Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Day 9
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Jake Paul Aims To Respond To Druski With Blackface?

    Comment
    PHILIPPINES-US-ISRAEL-IRAN-WAR-PROTEST
    Politics  |  Written By Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

    Donald Trump Blew Up Barack Obama’s Iran Deal, Now America’s Stuck With The Fallout

    Comment
    Trending
    Report: Detroit Rapper Siditty Allegedly Shot & Killed
    8 Items
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    Report: Detroit Rapper Siditty Allegedly Shot & Killed

    Comment
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    Ms. Jackson Is Nasty?: Mr. Marcus Says Janet Jackson Recognized Him At Essence Fest

    Comment
    Gucci Mane Hosts Republic
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

    Comment
    Tekashi 6ix9ine
    Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

    King Troll Is Home: 6ix9ine Celebrates Prison Release At Florida Strip Club

    Comment
    US-POLITICS-TRUMP
    11 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

    President Donald Trump Hurls Expletives At Iran On Easter Sunday

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close