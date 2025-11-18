Subscribe
Close
News

Cardi B On Her Ex-Husband Offset, “I Feel Like My Life Is In Danger”

Things have gotten to an unfortunate point between Cardi B and her ex-husband, Offset.

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Things have gotten to an unfortunate point between Cardi B and her ex-husband, Offset.

After Bardi and Stefon Diggs welcomed their first child together, her past continues to bubble back up. The ATL rapper posted on his Instagram story, “My kid lol,” days after Cardi B had her fourth child with her new boo. Following that cryptic post was a post of Cardi’s own. Where she got in detail on how the last year of her breakup with Offset has been:

“Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not…it’s been over a year and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life is in danger. Mf’ers do anything for attention, and it could get real nasty with just one upload… LEAVE ME TF ALONE.”

Offset’s representation made a statement to Page Six regarding Cardi’s comments, “Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated. Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily. Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best.”

It’s been a messy breakup between the two. Cardi B and Offset officially split last year, with the NY rapper filing for divorce for the second time during their marriage. They share three children together: Kulture, Wave, and Blossom. As things continue to unfold publicly, fans can only hope the situation settles down for the sake of everyone involved. 

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls

Patrick Beverley Accused Of Choking & Punching Sister After She Snuck Out With Boyfriend, Social Media Jumps In

Cassius Life
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Here’s A Full List Of MacKenzie Scott’s HBCU Donations

Cassius Life
"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" - Atlanta Special Screening with Angela Bassett

Porsha Williams' Attorney Alleges Housewife Was Berated By An 'Irate & Unhinged' Passenger On Post-BravoCon Flight

Bossip
You, Me & Tuscany asset

‘You, Me & Tuscany’ Trailer: Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Exchange Heart Eyes In Sweet Tuscan Rom-Com, Send Social Media Into Swoonlivion

Bossip
Trending Stories
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

8 Items
Politics

Journalist Michael Wolff Claims He Advised Jeffrey Epstein On How To Manipulate Donald Trump

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
News

Nicki Minaj’s Lawyer Parts Ways With Her Amid $10 Million Legal Battle

P Diddy At HMV inLondon
News

Diddy’s Time in Federal Prison Just Got Longer

Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party
15 Items
News

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

Kevin Gates
News

Kevin Gates Gets Flamed Online For Dating Someone 13 Years Younger

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 02, 2025
News

Chance The Rapper Condemns ICE At Chicago Show

The Big Game Weekend Miami
News

Cardi B Calls On Jeezy For The Second “ErrTime” Remix

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close