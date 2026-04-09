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Donald Trump Blew Up Barack Obama’s Iran Deal

Donald Trump Blew Up Barack Obama’s Iran Deal, Now America’s Stuck With The Fallout

After ditching the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Trump stripped away the guardrails that kept Iran in check.

Published on April 9, 2026
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Source: JAM STA ROSA / Getty

President Donald Trump’s hatred of former President Barack Obama caused him to undo all things that the finest president to grace the Oval Office ever created. As such, there is a raging debate on X (mama named it Twitter, so it will forever be Twitter) over what Trump’s withdrawal from the Obama-negotiated Iran deal has cost America. 

Trump withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which placed strict limits on Iran’s uranium enrichment, reduced its nuclear stockpile, and subjected its facilities to international inspections. In return, Iran received relief from economic sanctions, opening the door for them to work with global markets.

It was a shaky deal at best with critics arguing that it failed to address Iran’s broader regional activities. However, those same critics noted that it was the best deal to be made and added that abandoning the agreement would remove key safeguards without a clear replacement.

What followed has become the crux of today’s crisis. With the U.S. no longer honoring the agreement, Iran gradually rolled back its commitments, expanding uranium enrichment and reducing cooperation with international inspectors. Under Obama’s agreement American inspectors could search Iran’s bases to ensure that Iran was adhering to the rules. All of that stopped under Trump. The diplomatic guardrails that once kept tensions in check disappeared, replaced by a cycle of provocation and retaliation that has steadily escalated.

That escalation has now bled into open conflict across the region, dragging U.S. forces into repeated confrontations and exposing military bases to attacks that likely would have been far less frequent under Obama’s deal. Analysts point to this breakdown as a key factor in the current war with Iran, that was never America’s fight.

In short, Israel sent America on a crash out mission and in turn, gas prices are through the roof, the Strait of Hormuz is closed, and Iran is winning the war on social media. Seriously, look at this. 

We are washed.

Related Tags

Editorial iran Israel Obama trump

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