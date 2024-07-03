Jay-Z Invests In Online Watch Marketplace Wristcheck

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z is turning his love of timepieces into a business play. He has invested into Wristcheck, a watch marketplace.

As spotted on Hypebeast, the media mogul is taking his business acumen to the world of horology. This week Bloomberg News reported that Jay-Z has taken on a stake into Wristcheck. According to the feature, the company recently conducted a round of funding, which the “Brooklyn’s Finest” rapper participated in. It is estimated that he invested about $5 million dollars, which would give him minority equity into the Hong Kong based brand.

On Tuesday, July 2, Wristcheck confirmed the partnership via their Instagram account. “The news is out. We’re thrilled to welcome legendary 24-time Grammy Award-winning artist, business mogul, and fellow watch aficionado Jay-Z on board as an investor of Wristcheck,” the statement read. “The godfather of celebrity watch collectors, Jay-Z is a visionary who shaped modern watch culture as we know it today. His investment speaks volumes about the trust and credibility we’ve built since founding Wristcheck in late 2020 – and it’s all thanks to you, our incredible community. We couldn’t have done it without your trust and support.”

Jay-Z has been a long time collector of luxury timepieces. Business Insider estimates the value of his watch collection to be around the $25 million mark. Jiggaman has yet to comment on the matter.