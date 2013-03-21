Rush Limbaugh Throws Shots At Beyoncé Over “Bow Down”

Conservative talk show host (and apparent women’s issues expert) Rush Limbaugh once again used his highly-visible platform to speak out of turn. This time the controversial blowhard aimed his attention on Beyoncé’s latest single “Bow Down/I Been On,” saying the song diminishes her ability to empower women and claims she’s submitting to husband Jay-Z.

The New York Daily News reports that yesterday (March 20) on The Rush Limbaugh Show, the host was inspired by an article from the UK’s Telegraph and its criticism of Beyoncé’s track. Agreeing with the writer, who says the Houston native’s song is a blow to feminism, the 62-year-old Limbaugh launched into a rant in an attempt to check the singer.

“[Destiny’s Child] songs were attempts to inspire young women not to take any grief from men. She’s done a 180,” said Limbaugh. “Beyoncé, now having been married, having been impregnated and giving birth to Blue Ivy. She’s got a new song, ‘Bow, Down B-tches’… Beyoncé is now saying, ‘Go ahead and put up with it!’

Limbaugh continued his critique of the track saying, “You know why? I’ll tell you why. Because she married a rich guy. She’s even calling herself Mrs. Carter on the tour…She has shelved Beyoncé. She now understands it’s worth it to bow down.”

Limbaugh wasn’t the only high profile person to catch feelings over the record, as R&B singer Keyshia Cole took to Twitter to voice her displeasure for the single and caught the online fade.

We’re thinking Jay-Z’s wife is laughing to the bank, considering she just landed a deal to be the face of H&M. Peep a photo from her summer 2013 campaign for the brand on the next page.

Photo: H&M

