50 Cent ft. Kendrick Lamar – “We Up” (New Version) [LISTEN]

The Internets responded well to 50 Cent’s “We Up,” featuring Kendrick Lamar and Kidd Kidd, but didn’t hesitate to say how much better the track would sound without the latter of the two featured artists. Looks like the Queens MC took the listeners’ opinions into account, as he releases an updated version of the song catering to those wishes.

On this version, Kidd Kidd’s closing verse is replaced by a second from 50, and we have to admit that it sounds much better than the original. “No pain, no gain; it’s embedded in the brain. I’m in it for the grip, motherf**k the fame,” raps the G-Unit MC this time around.

50’s efforts are to support his forthcoming album, Street King Immortal, which is still scheduled to release some time this year after many delays.

He recently compared his latest album to his first, saying “Get Rich Or Die Trying was in like in 1st person. It was like, as experiencing it. This album is more like remembering, and revisiting energy on different points on things that I’ve missed.”

You’ll have to wait patiently for the project, but hear the new version of “We Up” below in the mean time.

—

Photo: YouTube