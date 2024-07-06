Subscribe
News

Trey Songz ft. Tyga “Star Status,” MC Lyte & Queen Latifah “King King” & More | Daily Visuals 7.5.24

Trey Songz and Tyga throw a pool party sans water and MC Lyte and Queen Latifah show they still got them skills in 2024. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on July 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything new from the one time prince of R&B, Trey Songz and while he’s been MIA, the man’s still got the voice to make women swoon and returns to remind everyone of that fact.

Linking up with Tyga for the visuals to “Star Status,” Trey and Tyga throw themselves a private pool party where they’re joined by a gang of bikini-clad women ready to get wet and wild. Unfortunately the pool wasn’t filled with water for some reason. Looked hot out there too. SMH.

Back in New York some Hip-Hop icons from yester-decade link up in 2024 and in the visuals to “King King” MC Lyte and Queen Latifah show love and pay homage to their male counterparts while stock footage of some of our most prominent leaders, athletes and entertainers grace the screen. They still got it, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Eric Bellinger, Lil Skies, and more.

TREY SONGZ FT. TYGA – “STAR STATUS”

MC LYTE & QUEEN LATIFAH – “KING KING”

ERIC BELLINGER – “FIND SOMEONE”

LIL SKIES – “PAIN”

2GS LIKE GUCCI FT. LLGEND – “GO DUMMY”

SAVO – “GAS STATION”

CASH COBAIN – “SLIZZY TALK”

BABYDOLL – “DOLL STORY”

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
BET Awards 2024 - Show 15 items
News

Knees Not Included: Megan Thee Stallion Bringing Back Hottie Bootcamp, Introducing A New Twerking Workout

Rocky Jones 15 items
News

Black Barbershop Owner Attacked By Donald Trump After He Claimed He Was Misled About “Blacks For Trump” Event

Shot of two soldiers saluting in a server room
News

Veterans Day Salute: 15 Hip-Hop Stars Who Served In The Military #VeteransDay

Celebrity Sightings In New York - April 15, 2024
News

Project 2025: The Right-Wing’s Playbook, Explained

LuxxBall 2016 Birthday Celebration for the Legendary Damon
Entertainment

In The Mix: 10 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]

Drake & Michael Rubin 15 items
News

Michael Rubin Annual All-White Party Was Lit, Drake Was There

Drake
Celebrity

Drake & 50 Cent Troll Rick Ross For Getting Jumped In Canada

US-POLITICS-TRUMP 9 items
News

Pretends To Be Shocked: Atlanta “Blacks For Trump” Event Lacked Melanin, But Had Plenty of White Folks In Attendance

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close