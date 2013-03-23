Wiz Khalifa & Akon Perform “Let It Go” On Jay Leno [VIDEO]

It’s bombs away for Wiz Khalifa, who follows up his newly dropped visual for “Let It Go,” featuring Akon by performing the O.N.I.F.C. track on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

A live band replayed the ambient production courtesy of Jo A and I.D. Lab, as the Taylor Gang rapper and Akon gave a spirited and passionate rendition for the crowd.

“Let it go, let it go homie. You know we can see through them blinds homie. And see through the truth and them lies homie,” sang Senegalese singer, letting the theme of resilience and achieving success despite your haters ring through. The crowd seemed to enjoy that, as inferred by their soul claps that backed the duo.

Recent news infers that the Pittsburgh MC has been practicing what he’s preached. He’s actually been quite quiet lately as far as music goes, and has spending a majority of his time enjoying fatherhood. Business wise, he’s still booming though, having recently inked an endorsement deal with Converse.

Wiz’s O.N.I.F.C. album is in stores now and you can cop it off iTunes right here. See the performance below.

—

Photo: Tonight Show with Jay Leno