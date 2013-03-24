Future’s Baby Mama Says He Lied About Income, Wants More Cash

Rappers, careful what you boast and brag about. Future’s first baby mama is taking the struggle falsetto king back to court over child support payments. She wants more cash.

In early January, Future came to terms with Jessica Smith over child support payments. A DNA test proved Future, born Nayvadius Wilburn Cash, was the father of a 10-year-old son. Citing a monthly income of $16,516, Future agreed he would pay $1,662 a month in child support.

However, Smith alleges that shortly thereafter the “Same Damn Time” rapper claimed to carry 25 large on his person at all times, reports TMZ. Note: This not that safest things to do in the hood, just saying.

Smith felts that she was duped, and immediately filed paperwork to get their child support terms updated. Smith claims Future makes $50K a month, which if the math stays the same would mean about $5,000 in child support payments.

A couple of points to be made here. Rappers lie about their net worth all the time. But Future is making bank considering he is a hot commodity in the game and even has penning hits songs for Rihanna to his credit. Also worth noting, it seems like Future didn’t know about his son until Smith came out the woodwork and sued him last year. Where was she when he was broke? But hey, all the money will be going to the child, right? Just saying.

Future’s new album, Future Hendrix, is due out later this year.

—

Photos: Epic