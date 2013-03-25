50 Cent ft. Kendrick Lamar – “We Up” [VIDEO]

50 Cent has a lot of videos. After answering the Internets’ call for a version of the Kendrick Lamar assisted “We Up” without Kidd Kidd, Fitty drops the official video.

Once you get past any preconceived notions about Ferrari and the music he has been dropping lately, you’ll realize that this Davaughn-produced song is tough. The video is nothing new; gratuitous SMS Audio headphones shots, sick views and plenty of eye candy hanging around a condo and pool.

The tune will be featured on Fif’s forthcoming Street King Immortal album. We would tell you when the project is due in stores, but considering the Queens rapper has missed every supposed release date, your guess is as good as ours. Last we heard, via Shady’s Paul Rosenberg, was the album would be in stores first half of 2013.

In the meanwhile, watch the Eif Rivera directed video for “We Up” below. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo: Vevo