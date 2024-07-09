French Montana, Fabolous & Fivio Foreign “To The Moon,” Drag-On ft. Goodz “That Whoa Money” & More | Daily Visuals 7.8.24

Looks like some New York rappers are out to rep the Big Apple as three of your favorite rappers from the past, present and future link up on the same track to show everyone how they get down.
In the visuals to “To The Moon,” Fabolous, French Montana and Fivio Foreign link up on the streets of the city that never sleeps and get things turnt up with a gang of thick women before peeling off in some exotic automobiles that cost more than some people will make in a lifetime.
Speaking of OG rappers, former Ruff Ryder Drag-On shows he still got bars for days and in his Goodz assisted clip to “That Whoa Money,” the opposite of H2O hangs in the projects with his peoples while spitting some fire over the classic Black Rob instrumental. Son is still nice.
Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Neek Bucks, Solo YS, and more.
FRENCH MONTANA, FABOLOUS & FIVIO FOREIGN – “TO THE MOON”
DRAG-ON FT. GOODZ – “THAT WHOA MONEY”
NEEK BUCKS – “BACK OUTSIDE”
SOLO YS – “HOLDING PAIN”
42 DUGG FT. EST GEE – “SINCE WHEN”
NINA EVE – “HOT TO TREAT ME”
LIL PETE FT. TALIBAND 45 – “LOVE & HATE”
DEEBABY – “BLAME IT ON A PLAYA”
