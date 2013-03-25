Talib Kweli, Freddie Gibbs & Jon Connor – “Makes No Sense” [VIDEO]

Three of Hip-Hop’s top tier lyricist in Talib Kweli, Freddie Gibbs and Jon Connor collaborate on a new track, titled “Makes No Sense.” Though the cut is as surprising to you as it is to us, we always applaud quality bars to kick of the week.

At the moment, there’s no word on where the trap-influenced cut will ultimately land. We know it will not appear on Kweli’s forthcoming Prisoner of Conscious album, but both Gangsta Gibbs and Connor are in the process of putting together projects, so there’s that.

For now, we can only tell you to appreciate “Makes No Sense” for what it is. Hear it below.

Photo: John Sciulli