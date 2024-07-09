Subscribe
Entertainment

Busta Rhymes Goes in On Essence Festival Crowd: “F*ck Your Phone”

Published on July 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Caesar's Superdome

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Busta Rhymes was simply not about the mincing of words at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, where he checked the audience for “sitting down at my show” instead of giving the Extinction Level Event rapper the energy he’s used to while delivering the kind of vibrant performances only he can deliver.

But Bus a Bus didn’t stop at cursing out the crowd over its lackluster participation, he also got on audience members for a relatively new thing that has been addressed often recently as it relates to live performances: audience members enjoying the show through their phones instead of being present in the moment.

“Ayo, f*ck them camera phones, too,” Busta Rhymes, born Trevor George Smith Jr., said to the crowd from  New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome stage on the festival’s opening night. “Let’s get back to interacting like humans. “Put them weird-ass devices down. I ain’t from that era. Them sh*ts don’t control the soul. F*ck your phone.”

Apparently, some festivalgoers were slow to put their phones away as the former Leaders of the New School member demanded, so Busta emphasized that he was not asking, he was telling them to put the phones away while he was on stage.

“I will point every last one of y’all out until y’all asses is up,” he said, adding that he had “zero tolerance for bullshit energy” curing his first Essence Festival performance.

“Make me feel like we home,” the “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” artist demanded.

In a fiery Instagram post, Busta explained that his outburst over his frustration with the crowd was about “SHOWMANSHIP” and that he wasn’t “CONCERNED WITH THE SH*T TALK AND THE FALSE NARRATIVES” in regards to the backlash floating around social media in response to video clips of him going in on the audience.

Seriously, who doesn’t get hyped during a live Busta Rhymes show? Maybe that lack of energy is just what happens when you’re watching a live show through a small screen.

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Hailey Welch aka Hawk Tuah Girl
News

Who Is Hailey Welch AKA The Hawk Tuah Girl?

Celebrity Sightings In New York - April 15, 2024
News

Project 2025: The Right-Wing’s Playbook, Explained

LuxxBall 2016 Birthday Celebration for the Legendary Damon
Entertainment

In The Mix: 10 Biracial Rappers Who May Surprise You [PHOTOS]

Shot of two soldiers saluting in a server room
News

Veterans Day Salute: 15 Hip-Hop Stars Who Served In The Military #VeteransDay

Rocky Jones 15 items
News

Black Barbershop Owner Attacked By Donald Trump After He Claimed He Was Misled About “Blacks For Trump” Event

Drake & Michael Rubin 15 items
News

Michael Rubin Annual All-White Party Was Lit, Drake Was There

Baes & Baddies

BET Uncut Is Not Coming Back; Here’s Its 15 Wildest Videos Anyway

Celebrity Sightings In London - November 09, 2023
News

Sean Combs Sued By Former Adult Film Actress, Claims She Was Forced To Work At Mogul’s Parties

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close