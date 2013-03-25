A$AP Rocky Talk Hip-Hop, Fashion & “The Gay Thing” With Alexander Wang [PHOTOS]

As much as A$AP Rocky raps about designer Alexander Wang and his clothes, it goes without saying they would have a conversation at one point. That’s exactly what went down (again) for the April 2013 issue of Interview magazine. The two talked Hip-Hop, fashion and hom0phobia in Hip-Hop.

In the wide ranging interview, where Dat PMF is dubber a “culture mixmaster,” ask questions of his own (he bigs up Wang’s work with Balaneciega) but what everyone is chatting about are the rapper’s comments on hom0phobia. Always one not to discriminate, the “Goldie” rapper hasn’t changed his tune.

The topic came up when discussing picking up style cues from his time spent hanging out in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood. Rocky told Wang/Interview:

For me, growing up in Harlem and then migrating down to SoHo and the Lower East Side and chillin’ down there and making that my stomping ground . . . That was a big thing, because I’m from Harlem, and downtown is more artsy and also more open-minded. So I got the best of both worlds. … So now that I’m here and I’ve got a microphone in my hand and about 6,000 people watching me, I need to tell them how I feel. For instance, one big issue in hip-hop is the gay thing. It’s 2013, and it’s a shame that, to this day, that topic still gets people all excited. It’s crazy. And it makes me upset that this topic even matters when it comes to hip-hop, because it makes it seem like everybody in hip-hop is small-minded or stupid—and that’s not the case. We’ve got people like Jay-Z. We’ve got people like Kanye. We’ve got people like me. We’re all prime examples of people who don’t think like that. I treat everybody equal, and so I want to be sure that my listeners and my followers do the same if they’re gonna represent me. And if I’m gonna represent them, then I also want to do it in a good way.

Previously, Rocky appeared in a commercial for Wang’s Spring 2013 T line featuring “Bon Qui Qui.”

Photo: Craig McDean/Interview

