A$AP Rocky ft. Skrillex & Birdy Nam Nam – “Wild For The Night” [VIDEO]

If anything, A$AP Rocky has always had a knack for creating captivating visuals, and he delivers yet another for his Long.Live.A$AP track “Wild For The Night.” This time around, the Harlem rapper heads to the Dominican Republic with A$AP Ferg by his side to commune with the people; and we’re not talking about the folks on the vacation beach resort.

A$AP even displays some bilingualism and acting skills before he delves into scenes of him performing the synth-heavy mashup cut. The record’s producer and Skillex also came to town to mob out with the self-proclaimed “Pretty Motherf***er,” and both of them look like they had a ball.

Considering that this doesn’t look to be a low budget video by any means, it’s safe to assume that this will be Rocky’s follow-up single. Despite Long.Live.A$AP releasing this past January, the Harlemite has focused his talents outside of music, with his hand being most notably into fashion. He certainly brings it back here, though.

See the visual for “Wild For The Night” below.

Photo: YouTube