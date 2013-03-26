2nd Victim Accuses Gucci Mane Of Assault

Days after an arrest warrant was issued for Gucci Mane, over his assault on a soldier, another victim has come forward. A second man now claims that he was hit by the rapper, in Philadelphia, last month.

The man, who is identified only as TJ, claims to have been attacked by Gucci, two nights after he allegedly cracked a bottle over a soldier’s head for asking to take a picture with him.

According to TJ, Gucci–aka Radric Davis–punched him in the jaw. “I haven’t ever been so humiliated in my life and disrespected,” he told a local news station.

After watching Gucci perform at a club in Philly, TJ went up to shake the Brick Squad leader’s hand and caught the fade instead. “He punched me on the left side of my face, right here in the jaw, knocking off my glasses.”

Because he was “totally outnumbered,” TJ decided to walk away from the altercation. He suffered a “chipped tooth in the back,” as well as “swelling on the left side.”

Needless to say, TJ’s confused as to what’s going on with Gucci. “You just don’t go around hitting your fans.”

The Atlanta native is known for strange behavior, which has led to numerous arrests. Two weeks ago, he tweeted that Waka Flocka Flame was kicked out of his crew, then said his Twitter account was hacked.

Despite the warrant, Gucci is still on tour. He hit Indiana last Saturday (March 23), and has shows scheduled in Florida and Virginia.

Police are looking to speak with him before he makes it to another state.

Photo: Billboard