Future – “No Love” [LISTEN]

Future is a rap phenomenon; you might not like it, but don’t fight. The Atlanta rapper drops a new cut called “No Love” off of the forthcoming HPG 2 mixtape.

“I ain’t fell in love with no pu–y,” says Future Hendrix on his latest ditty that features plenty of rapping to go along with the crooning. The spry track laced with keys and crispy drums is produced by DJ Spinz and Dun Deal.

Future may departing with more of his cash soon. The “Same Damn Time” rapper’s baby mama is taking him back to court over child support. At the top of the year a DNA test proved he had a 10-year-old son with a woman named Jessica Smith and he agreed to pay $1662 a month in child support. However, Smith feels that Future makes way more than he reports and wants a bigger chunk of change.

Nevertheless, he stands to make more cash. He is touring in support of his Pluto 3D album throughout April. In July, the Auto-Tune maestro will be heading out as one of the featured guests, along with T.I., on Lil Wayne’s America’s Most Wanted Music Festival 2013.

Future’s sophomore album, Future Hendrix, is due in stores later this year. Listen to “No Love” below.

Photo: Epic