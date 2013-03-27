Kanye West Has A Song Called “I Am A God”

Kanye West drew the ire of fans and even people that generally don’t care when rumor broke that he is calling his new album I Am God. However, Yeezy actually has a song titled “I Am A God,” thus the confusion.

It was a report in the BBC News about the Chicago rapper/producer possibly naming the child he is having with Kim Kardashian “North” that started the album title rumor. However, a source close to West’s camp told the Huffington Post the reason for the confusion.

Reports the Huff Post:

Given West’s habit of being outspoken (and a Rolling Stone cover in which he posed in a crown of thorns), many sites were eager to run with the unattributed factoid. The only problem is that that rumor appears to be a bit of a misunderstanding. A reliable source in West’s camp tells HuffPost Entertainment that the title is actual for an upcoming single, and that the album’s name has yet to be set. The track will be called “I Am A God” (emphasis added). “We would never be so presumptuous or sacrilegious to call ourselves the supreme being,” the source said. While everyone will have to wait for the actual song to parse the specifics of the song’s message, the source hinted that the idea was generally that all people are manifestations of a higher power.

Longtime West collaborator Malik Yusuf also backed this claim, adding that it’s a Biblical reference. “@TeamKanyeChi its “I am(A) GOD” FAMO #psalms 82,” he tweeted. Psalm 82, from the King James version of the Bible, reads partly, “I have said, Ye are gods, and all of you are children of the Most High. But ye shall die like men and fall like one of the princes.”

But really, we’re talking about the guy that made a song called “Jesus Walks” a hit. Any of these song or album title scenarios are totally possible.

Photo: Def Jam