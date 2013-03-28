Gucci Mane Denied Bond After Turning Himself In

Gucci Mane will be in jail longer than he anticipated. A judge denied bond for the rapper who turned himself in on an arrest warrant issued over his alleged attack on a soldier.

During his court appearance this morning bond was denied based on the many legal run-ins he has to his name. “Mr. Davis has a history, we’re not going to skirt that issue, and that history made it difficult for him to get bond today,” attorney, Drew Findling, said.

Gucci was charged with aggravated assault for reportedly cracking a bottle over the head of the soldier who wanted to take a picture with him at an Atlanta nightclub. The assault appears to be a growing pattern for the Atlanta native who is known to fly off the handle. He was previously ordered to shell out $60,000 to a woman he pushed out of a moving car, turned on his longtime friend, Waka Flocka Flame, by kicking him out of the Brick squad crew.

In addition to the bottle-cracking debacle, a second victim has emerged accusing him of similar behavior. A man by the name of TJ claims to have been attacked by Gucci after asking for to take a picture with him at a Philly nightclub, last month.

