B. Martin ft. Kendrick Lamar & Juicy J – “I Want It All” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

“I want all the kush. I want all the bottles. I want all the cash. I want all the models,” chants Juicy J on the chorus of a new track by B. Martin aptly titled “I Want It All.” The hypnotic cut by the former winner of Hot 97’s “Who’s Next” competition definitely has the potential to ring off in the clubs.

The infamous good kid from the m.A.A.d city, Kendrick Lamar, came through with his rapid fire flow on the second verse. The Compton native provides B. Martin with some quality bars, but we’re not sure what was going on with his voice at the time. It sounds like he was channeling his inner Lou Rawls, and would probably have been better off after taking a lozenge.

Despite this, the song jams and the Juice Man and K. Dot continue their flourishing ways. There’s no word on where B. Martin will place the cut, but with its two notable features we’re guessing that he’ll place it on an upcoming project. Can’t let this go to waste.

Do you think “I Want It All” has the potential to take off? Let us know in the comments

Photo: Hot 97