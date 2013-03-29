Drake Surprises Noah “40” Shebib With Birthday Cakes [VIDEO]

If you’ve been paying attention to his music, you know Drake always looks out for his close friends. Yesterday was his right hand man Noah “40” Shebib’s birthday and Drizzy surprised the producer with a a pair of birthday cakes.

“It’s 40’s birthday, ” said Drake from Tree Sound Studios in Atlanta, letting viewers in on his plans. “He’s the whole reason I’m standing here right, [he] helped us out a lot so I just wanted to surprise him.”

It was 40, who turned 30-year-old, that produced Drake’s “Successful” and executive produced the Toronto rapper’s breakthrough So Far Gone mixtape. With 3 Little Digs capturing every moment, Drizzy brought in one of the cakes and surprised Shebib. Also on hand to help sing “Happy Birthday” was Drake’s father Dennis Graham.

Playing in the background intermittently throughout the video is the YMCMB rapper’s latest song, “5AM In Toronto.” Photos from the set of song’s video shoot hit the Internets yesterday.

Peep Drake helping someone who started from the bottom with him to celebrate their birthday properly in the video below.

—

Photo: 3 Little Digs