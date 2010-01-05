Bun B Announces “Trill O.G.” On The Way

“On To The Next One”

As time continues to progress, Bun B continues to hold the flag and keep the legacy of U.G.K. well and ticking.

Bringing in a new year, the Texas native is getting Hip Hop ready for his third official release with Trill O.G., which is set to drop on March 2.

Making the announcement during a freestyle over Jay Z’s single “On To The Next One”, Bun apparently won’t allow Hip Hop to continue moving without him staying in the race.

Although details have been vague in regards to the upcoming project, acts associated with the album include Jamie Foxx, Talib Kweli, Colin Munroe, Lil Boosie and Drake. Features on the boards have been rumored to be names such as The Runners, Play-N-Skillz, Pete Rock, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League and many more.

Always looking to keep Pimp C’s name ringing, he also made the announcement of a posthumous album from the Pimp titled The Naked Soul of Sweet James Jones, but there has yet to be any mention of a release date or any other details on the project.

For those looking for yet another U.G.K. album, Bun already declared that the 2009 project, UGK 4 Life, would be the last