Beyoncé ft. Bun B, Z-Ro, Scarface, Willie D, Slim Thug & Lil KeKe – “I Been On (Remix)” [LISTEN]

It was only a matter of time. The rumored remix of Beyoncé’s “I Been On” track is hear, featuring Bun B, Z-Ro, Scarface, Willie D, Slim Thug and Lil KeKe, making this one lean ready affair.

Uncle Bun B let loose the track featuring this band of Houston All-Stars via Twitter, so you know it’s real. Check that, trill. Bey’s ad libs remain. The chopped and screwed flavored. beat used here is from the Timbaland produced part of Beyoncé’s “Bow Down/I Been On” single.

Listen to the “I Been On (Remix)” below. Who do you think had the best verse? We’re going to roll with Bun B. Let us know your pick in the comments.

As always, rest in peace Pimp C.

—

Photo: Instagram