Chris Brown Disses Drake On Young Jeezy’s “R.I.P. (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Chris Brown couldn’t even let Young Jeezy get his proper shine. After just releasing the the video to the original days ago, the Snowman dropped a remix to his hit single “R.I.P.,” featuring Y.G., Kendrick Lamar and Chris Brown. But a lot of the chatter will be about the shots Breezy throws at Drake on his verse.

Jeezy also throws a volley at MTV on his verse. “Trap star b-tch, spell it with a big T, give a damn if I never be a hottest MC/Cause I’m a hood ni–a, first on everybody list,” he raps on the lead off verse of the DJ Mustard-produced cut. After YG and Kendrick Lamar handle their business, Brown comes in with a rap verse, because crooning probably wouldn’t have gotten his point across.

“Okay now dearly departed, I bought a plane I departed, and if you started from the bottom gon’ and come out the closet,” kicks Brown.

Pretty clear who those bars were aimed at considered Drake and Brown ain’t friends and the former has a song called “Started From The Bottom.” Listen to the “R.I.P. (Remix)” below.

[Hat Tip to Karen Civil]

—

Photo: YouTube